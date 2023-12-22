Instagram Introduces New Grid Feature for Post Preview

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, continues to enhance the user experience with new features. Recently, the company unveiled AI-based additions, and now they are introducing a grid feature that allows users to preview their posts before sharing them with the world, according to Pocket-lint.

Previously, users would rely on third-party apps to create grid photos, which are made up of multiple posts that combine to form a larger image on a user’s profile. However, with the new Instagram grid feature, this can now be done directly from the app, eliminating the need for additional tools.

While the feature is currently being rolled out to a select number of people with the latest version of the app, reports indicate that users from around the globe have already started to report their access to the grid feature. It is important to note that this is still in the testing phase, and there is no official release date or timeline for when it will be available to all users.

To determine if you have access to the grid feature, follow these steps:

1. Update your Instagram app from the Play Store, if an update is available.

2. Open the app and start creating a post.

3. Look for the new grid option. If it is visible to you, congratulations! You have the feature. If not, you will need to wait until it becomes available to all users.

This new grid feature demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to improving the platform and providing users with more creative tools and options. Keep an eye out for updates on when this feature will be available to everyone, and have fun exploring the possibilities it offers for sharing stunning grid photos on your profile.