Meta Platforms Introduces AI Tools for Content Creation

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the rollout of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for advertisers. These tools are designed to create content such as image backgrounds and variations of written text.

Previously tested a select group of advertisers in a “testing playground,” these AI tools will now be available in Meta’s Ads Manager and will be fully rolled out next year. This marks Meta’s first venture into incorporating generative AI technology into its products, enabling the mining of vast amounts of past data to generate new content in various forms, including prose, art, and software code.

In addition to content creation, Meta has also revealed that businesses will soon be able to leverage AI for messaging customers on Messenger and WhatsApp. This AI-powered functionality aims to enhance customer engagement and streamline business operations.

Meta’s portfolio of AI offerings includes its language model known as “Llama 2” and an AI-powered chatbot called Meta AI. These technologies are capable of generating text responses and photo-realistic images.

The introduction of these AI tools showcases Meta Platforms’ commitment to advancing the capabilities of its advertising platform. By incorporating generative AI, Meta aims to provide advertisers with more efficient and innovative methods of generating engaging content and interacting with customers.

