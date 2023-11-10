Meta Partners with Tencent to Introduce Affordable VR Headset in China

Meta, the parent company behind popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Chinese video game maker Tencent to bring a new low-cost virtual reality headset to the Chinese market. This strategic move comes as Meta seeks to penetrate a market where its flagship platforms are currently blocked.

Under this partnership, Tencent has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Meta’s headsets in China. The Wall Street Journal reports that the release of the headset is scheduled for late 2024. By offering a budget-friendly alternative to its high-end Quest 3 headset, Meta aims to capture the attention of millions of potential users in China.

This collaboration poses a significant challenge to Pico, the VR headset startup owned ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. ByteDance acquired Pico in 2021 as a direct competitor to Meta’s Quest VR headsets. However, recent reports suggest that Pico has been facing difficulties, resulting in substantial layoffs and a shift towards hardware development.

Meta’s Quest range currently dominates the global VR industry as the best-selling headset series. With the introduction of an affordable headset specifically designed for the Chinese market, Meta aims to solidify its position and expand its user base even further.

The collaboration between Meta and Tencent not only presents a new opportunity for Meta to establish a stronghold in the Chinese VR market but also adds diversity and competition to the virtual reality landscape. As VR technology continues to evolve and become more accessible, this partnership signals a promising future for immersive experiences in China and beyond.

