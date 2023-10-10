Meta’s Gamble on the Metaverse: Realistic Avatar Scans and the Future of Virtual Interaction

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is making a big gamble on the metaverse, a virtual reality environment where users can interact with others. As part of this ambitious project, Meta unveiled its new Quest 3 headset and demonstrated its advancements in “codec scans,” which create highly detailed and realistic facial animations in real-time conversations.

During an hour-long video podcast conversation with Lex Fridman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the capabilities of codec scans. Unlike the cartoony avatars commonly used in games and virtual reality, codec scans generate a computer-generated version of the self that is remarkably realistic. These scans, although currently limited to faces and a few body parts, have the potential to revolutionize various aspects of life, including gaming, work, education, and social activities.

Codec scanning offers a low-latency alternative to video conferencing, with minimal processing requirements once the scanning process is complete. The technology captures intricate facial expressions and emotions, aiming to deliver a sense of presence and realism. However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as streamlining the scanning process. Zuckerberg envisions a future where a quick scan with a smartphone can produce high-quality avatar scans.

One of the difficulties in developing these scans is capturing the unique emotional characteristics of individuals. Different people emote differently, and tuning the scans for each person will be a crucial aspect to address. The goal is to create personalized avatars that can better express how individuals feel in virtual environments than they physically can.

While video calls can benefit from codec scans, Zuckerberg has more ambitious plans for the metaverse. He envisions a future where physical and virtual elements blend seamlessly, allowing people to participate together as codec avatars. Simultaneously, real-world activities and environments become part of the virtual experience.

Meta plans to roll out codec avatars gradually, aiming to eventually have everyone in the system. The company intends to integrate this technology into their various applications to enhance the virtual experience. While it may not yet be a mainstream product, the Meta team continues to improve and expand the technology, promising exciting experiences in the next few years.

Overall, Meta’s gamble on the metaverse and its realistic avatar scans has the potential to transform virtual interactions and open up new possibilities for collaboration, entertainment, and socialization in the digital world.

