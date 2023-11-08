Advancements in VR: Can Quest 3 Benefit from Eye Tracking and Face Tracking Add-Ons?

As the virtual reality (VR) industry continues to evolve, users are eagerly anticipating the next generation of headsets that offer enhanced tracking capabilities. Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO, recently addressed the possibility of eye tracking and face tracking add-ons for the Quest 3 headset. Although he believes it is currently not feasible, it raises questions about the future of VR technology.

Eye tracking technology has the potential to revolutionize the VR experience. It enables features such as foveated rendering, which optimizes graphics dynamically adjusting the level of detail based on the user’s gaze. Additionally, it can be utilized for social VR, allowing users to control their avatars’ eye movements and enhance communication in virtual environments. The benefits of eye tracking extend to user interfaces, where it can be used for more efficient selection processes, and even as an assistive feature for throwing virtual objects.

While the Quest Pro headset from Meta already incorporates eye tracking and face tracking, it comes at a higher price point with a Gen 1 chipset. Some users hoped that the Quest 3 would offer these features through affordable add-on accessories. However, according to Bosworth, implementing eye tracking and upper-face tracking as add-ons presents significant technical challenges. The need for specialized illumination, multiple cameras, and precise positioning makes it difficult to develop a seamless accessory for eye tracking.

Interestingly, HTC has taken a different approach with its Vive Focus 3 business-focused standalone headset. They have released add-ons for face tracking and eye tracking, allowing users to enhance their VR experiences. The Facial Tracker, priced at $99, and the Eye Tracker, priced at $249, can be utilized simultaneously thanks to the headset’s two USB-C ports.

Despite Bosworth’s comments, there is still hope for the integration of eye tracking in future Quest headsets. In a previous AMA session, he mentioned that eye tracking will eventually become a standard feature in all Quest devices, although the exact timeline remains uncertain.

