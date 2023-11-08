The Future of Eye Tracking and Face Tracking for VR Headsets: A Look at Possibilities

In a recent Instagram AMA session, Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, discussed the potential for eye tracking and face tracking add-ons for the next iteration of the Quest headset, but shot down the idea as seemingly implausible. However, while Meta may not see a feasible way to include these features as accessories for the Quest 3, other companies are taking a different approach.

HTC has recently released face tracking and eye tracking add-ons for its Vive Focus 3, a standalone VR headset targeted towards businesses. These add-ons, priced at $99 for the Facial Tracker and $249 for the Eye Tracker, can be used simultaneously due to the Focus 3’s dual USB-C ports. This move HTC demonstrates that eye tracking and face tracking are indeed technically possible as add-ons for VR headsets, contrary to Meta’s claims.

Eye tracking technology has a wide range of applications in VR, including foveated rendering, avatar eye movement, user interface selection, lens adjustment guidance, and even virtual object targeting. Despite its potential benefits, Meta seems to be facing technical challenges in integrating eye tracking into its core module for the Quest headsets.

While Bosworth did mention that eye tracking might become a standard feature in future Quest headsets during a previous AMA session, he remained uncertain about the timeline for its implementation. It remains to be seen whether eye tracking will be introduced in the next iteration of the Quest headset or if it will take even longer.

For now, users who desire eye tracking and face tracking capabilities can explore alternative options such as the Vive Focus 3 with its add-ons. The competition in the VR market is driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is considered feasible, so it’s possible that Meta may revisit the idea of incorporating these features in the future.

FAQ

1. What is eye tracking?

Eye tracking is a technology that enables the detection and measurement of eye movements. It can be used in VR to track gaze direction and improve rendering efficiency, enhance user interactions, and provide more realistic experiences.

2. What is face tracking?

Face tracking refers to the ability to detect and track facial movements and expressions. It can be used in VR to animate avatars, enable realistic facial interactions, and enhance social presence in virtual environments.

3. What is foveated rendering?

Foveated rendering is a technique that allocates more rendering resources to the area where the user is looking (fovea) and reduces the level of detail in the peripheral areas. This method optimizes GPU performance and allows for more efficient and higher-quality VR experiences.

