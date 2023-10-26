Meta Platform’s Q3 Results: A Tale of Reversals and Comparisons

Meta Platform, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, recently released its third-quarter results, which initially led to a surge in its share prices. However, things took an unexpected turn during the earnings call, causing a reversal in investor sentiment.

During the call, Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, responded to a question regarding the impact of the geopolitical situation on the company’s ad business in the fourth quarter. Her answer caused the stock price to drop significantly in after-hours trading. Li mentioned that there had been softer ad spending at the beginning of the quarter, which was related to the ongoing conflict. Despite this observation, Meta’s projected fourth-quarter revenue of $36.5 billion to $40 billion still fell within the consensus estimate of $38.5 billion. Market participants deemed the after-hours decline unwarranted.

Renowned hedge fund manager Gary Black analyzed the situation and expressed confidence that Meta’s Investor Relations team would address concerns and alleviate the negative sentiment among large investors in the coming days.

Interestingly, Black also drew a comparison between Meta and Tesla’s recent performance. While Tesla experienced a sell-off following its earnings call due to remarks about macro factors, Black considered Meta’s results to be better in comparison. Tesla had missed on third-quarter gross margins and earnings, while Meta beat expectations for the same period. Additionally, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, hinted at potential price cuts and margin erosion, potentially leading to another earnings miss. In contrast, Meta provided guidance that aligned with expectations for the fourth quarter.

Despite the initial optimism, both Meta and Tesla experienced declines in their share prices after the earnings calls. Meta closed the regular trading session down 4.17% at $299.53, and Tesla ended the day down 1.89% at $212.42. These downward trends continued in after-hours trading, with Meta falling 3.35% to $289.50 and Tesla losing an additional 2.21% to $207.73.

In conclusion, Meta Platform’s third-quarter results created a rollercoaster of emotions for investors. As the market digests the earnings call and the subsequent fluctuations in stock prices, it remains to be seen how Meta’s Investor Relations team will address concerns and if Tesla can regain its footing after its recent setbacks.

