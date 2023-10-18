Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms Inc Revived U.S. Appeals Court

A shareholders’ proposed class action against Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, has been revived a U.S. appeals court. The court ruled 2-1 in favor of restoring shareholders’ claim that the company had concealed the misuse of Facebook users’ data between 2017 and 2018. The lawsuit alleges that Facebook falsely represented the risk of improper access to user data as hypothetical, when in fact, the company was already aware of the breach UK-based consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

According to the majority opinion of Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown, Facebook had already experienced the exact risk it claimed to be hypothetical. The court’s ruling was seen as a victory for the shareholders, with their attorney, Darren Robbins, expressing satisfaction with the carefully reasoned decision.

The breach, which was first reported in 2015, exposed the data of approximately 87 million Facebook users. Shareholders filed the lawsuit in 2018 after reports emerged that Facebook was still allowing third parties to access user data and that data from the Cambridge Analytica breach had been utilized in connection with the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

The lawsuit had been largely dismissed in 2020, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals drew on a previous ruling involving Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to justify reviving the case against Meta. This is not the first time Facebook has faced legal consequences over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as the company previously paid over $5 billion in penalties to U.S. authorities and settled a lawsuit with Facebook users for $725 million.

Sources:

– Reuters