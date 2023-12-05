Meta Ends Cross-Platform Messaging on Instagram

In a recent update, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has quietly announced that users will no longer be able to message their Facebook contacts on the platform. Although no specific date has been given, the support page indicates that this feature will be shut down in mid-December.

Existing conversations on Instagram will not be affected, but users will only be able to view them in read-only mode. This change comes three years after Meta introduced cross-platform messaging to Instagram, which included features like group chat.

While Meta has not provided a specific reason for discontinuing this feature, some speculate that it may be related to regulatory requirements. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) mandates interoperability between large messaging apps. In response to this, Meta-owned WhatsApp has already started working on an interoperability feature.

Additionally, Meta had previously announced its plan to enable end-to-end encryption for Messenger users default the end of the year. This announcement included the intention to extend encryption protection to Instagram DMs once the Messenger rollout is complete. It remains unclear whether the discontinuation of cross-platform messaging on Instagram is directly tied to this development.

Furthermore, Meta has agreed to revamp its account center to give users more control over cross-site activities, following a directive from the German antitrust body.

These recent changes Meta reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to regulatory requirements and enhance user privacy and control. As cross-platform messaging comes to an end on Instagram, it remains to be seen how users will adapt to this shift in communication functionality.