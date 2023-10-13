Social Media Platform Meta Increases Moderation Efforts Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Meta, the social media platform formerly known as Facebook, has revealed that it removed a significantly higher number of content pieces in Hebrew and Arabic following the recent terrorist attacks carried out Hamas against Israel. In the three days after the attacks, Meta removed “seven times as many pieces of content on a daily basis” compared to the previous two months. This enforcement of the Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy was aimed at limiting the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation on the platform.

The disclosure comes in the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in an increase in the spread of harmful content online. In response to this surge, Meta has established a “special operations center” consisting of experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic to monitor and respond to the situation. The company has also implemented temporary measures such as blocking hashtags and prioritizing reports related to the crisis on Facebook and Instagram Live.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton recently addressed an open letter to Meta, reminding the company of its responsibilities to combat disinformation and illegal content. The European Commission has expressed concerns about the spread of such content on various platforms and has requested that Meta, as well as other social media companies like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, ensure the effectiveness of their content moderation systems.

However, Meta’s track record with moderation has faced criticism in the past. The Trusted Partner program, designed to allow expert organizations to report content concerns, has been criticized for slow responses. Additionally, Meta has faced scrutiny for its shifting moderation policies surrounding conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite these challenges, Meta remains committed to improving its moderation efforts and ensuring that its platforms are not exploited for the spread of harmful content and disinformation.

