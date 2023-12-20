New Features on Meta’s Threads Platform Could Increase Spread of Misinformation

Meta’s Threads platform, known for its messaging and content sharing capabilities, is set to introduce new features that could potentially amplify both accurate and inaccurate information. With the addition of these features, Meta needs to anticipate the increased likelihood of misinformation spreading on the platform.

One significant change is the introduction of controls that allow Threads users in the U.S. to opt out of part of Meta’s fact-checking program. This move aligns with Meta’s previous action of granting Facebook and Instagram users the ability to opt out of a similar misinformation-reducing measure. By extending this choice to Threads, Meta aims to empower users giving them control over the visibility of fact-checked content in their feeds.

In a bid to create a more refined search function, Meta initially blocked certain sensitive keywords like “covid” and “long covid” from appearing in search results. However, researchers raised concerns over this broad censorship, stating that it may create an information gap that could be filled misinformation from other sources. This highlights the delicate balance Meta must strike between improving search quality and preventing the proliferation of false information.

Furthermore, Meta recently introduced a new tagging feature on Threads, replacing the traditional “#” symbol with blue hyperlinks. While intended to make posts more visible, this change may inadvertently contribute to the spread of information, regardless of its accuracy. Users can only include a single tag per post, potentially impacting the platform’s determination of trending topics. Critics argue that such trending features are prone to manipulation and have historically facilitated the dissemination of misinformation.

As Meta continues to enhance Threads with these new features, it must be prepared for the potential consequences. Enforcing policies across its platforms has been an ongoing challenge for the company, as evidenced the continued presence of hate speech and misinformation on other Meta platforms. Meta needs to proactively address these concerns to prevent the spread of false and harmful content on its Threads platform.