New Article: Pro-Palestinian Social Media Accounts Face Security Concerns

In a recent development, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, confirmed that its security team had discovered a potential hacking attempt on several pro-Palestinian accounts with large followings. As a precautionary measure, these accounts have been locked while Meta endeavors to establish contact with the account owners.

One of the affected Instagram accounts, @eye.on.palestine, boasted over 6 million followers before abruptly disappearing on Wednesday. Additionally, the backup account, @eye.on.palestine2, as well as a related Facebook account and a Threads account, were also inaccessible. These accounts primarily focused on sharing content from Gaza, including videos and images depicting the plight of injured individuals. However, the authenticity of the material remained unverified international journalists, and it remains unclear who was responsible for posting the content.

Upon visiting the Instagram pages on Wednesday, users were met with a message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” Understandably, this sudden disruption has sparked frustration and anger among the followers of these accounts, with some interpreting the incident as an act of censorship against Palestinians.

Addressing the concerns, Andy Stone, spokesperson for Meta, clarified that the disabling of these accounts was motivated security considerations rather than the content they shared. He emphasized that the accounts were initially locked due to signs of compromise, assuring that Meta is actively working to communicate with the account owners to restore access. Stone abstained from providing further details about the ongoing investigation.

Despite the disabling of the aforementioned accounts, the Eye on Palestine Telegram account, with over 441,000 subscribers, remained operational. Back in May, it had received a warning from Instagram regarding hacking attempts targeting their account.

Notably, the struggle to obtain reliable images, videos, and information from Gaza has persisted for both professional journalists and social media users due to communication and power outages in the region. Consequently, any account claiming to share recent media has garnered significant interest.

