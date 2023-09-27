Meta Unveils New AI Features, Including Image Generation and Editing

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features at its Connect event. These features include image generation and editing capabilities across its apps. One notable addition is Meta AI, the company’s new conversational assistant, currently in beta and available on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. It will also be integrated into Meta’s latest product, the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3.

Meta AI will employ a large language model to communicate through text-based chats, similar to Chat-GPT. Additionally, through a collaboration with Bing, it will be equipped with real-time information. Alongside its conversational abilities, Meta AI will also provide users with an image generation tool. This tool, known as “restyle,” enables users to transform photographs into various artistic styles, such as watercolor. Moreover, the “backdrop tool” allows users to insert themselves into different virtual settings through a green screen-like effect coupled with AI image generation.

Meta acknowledges the importance of indicating the use of AI in the generated images. While the exact form of indication remains unclear, the company mentioned that it is exploring both visible and invisible markers. Other AI image generators have experimented with invisible watermarks as a possible solution.

Although the release date for the AI image editing tools on Instagram and other apps has not been specified, Meta assures users that these features will be available “soon.” Furthermore, Meta will introduce an AI upgrade to its sticker tool, enabling users to create their own stickers for chats and stories. Initially, this feature will be rolled out to English language users, with availability for other languages yet to be announced.

Addressing concerns about responsible AI development, Meta emphasizes its commitment to building AI models with safety in mind. The company intends to continuously test and enhance its AI capabilities based on user feedback and interactions. By leveraging user input, Meta aims to improve its AI models and enhance the overall user experience.

