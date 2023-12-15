Facebook’s Text-Based App Threads Now Available in Europe

Following its global launch in July, Facebook owner Meta has announced that its text-based app Threads is now available in the European Union. This expansion comes months after the app went live in 100 countries worldwide, excluding the EU. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, expressed his excitement about the app’s arrival in Europe, stating, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”

Threads, a spin-off of the Instagram photo app, was developed to compete with rival platform X, which had alienated users and advertisers after being purchased Elon Musk. By offering users additional choices for social networking platforms, Zuckerberg hopes to provide more options for interaction and content sharing.

The delayed release of Threads in the European Union was attributed to regulatory concerns. Meta has faced scrutiny from EU regulatory authorities regarding its handling of user data for targeted advertising. To ensure compliance with EU rules, EU users now have the option to create a Threads profile linked to their Instagram account. However, interaction with Threads content and posting capabilities require an Instagram sign-on.

The expansion of Threads into the European market comes at a time when the EU is implementing stricter regulations to rein in Big Tech. With the introduction of laws such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act, Meta and other tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft face tougher restrictions.

In response to these regulatory challenges, Meta has made efforts to improve compliance and user privacy. The company plans to offer paid ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in Europe, giving users the option to protect their personal data from being harvested. Additionally, Threads’ fact-checking program is set to expand next year, allowing fact-checking partners to review and rate misinformation within the app.

As interoperability becomes a key goal for the EU, Meta is also exploring ways to make Threads compatible with other text-based and open-source social networks like Mastodon. Zuckerberg believes that interoperability will provide users with more choices and expand the reach of content. However, Meta is currently challenging the EU’s designation of its messaging service Messenger as a “core platform service” and is seeking to exclude its Facebook Marketplace from the DMA’s scope.

With the availability of Threads in Europe, Meta aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of social media users in the region. The expansion into the EU market marks a significant milestone for the company as it navigates the evolving landscape of regulatory scrutiny and strives to provide secure and engaging social networking experiences.