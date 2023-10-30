Facebook and Instagram Launch Ad-Free Subscriptions in Europe to Comply with Data Privacy Rules

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe now have the option to subscribe to ad-free versions of the social media platforms, as parent company Meta seeks to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy regulations. As of November, desktop users can pay approximately 10 euros ($10.50) per month, while iOS or Android users will be charged around 13 euros. These prices reflect the commissions imposed Apple and Google’s app stores on in-app payments.

The subscription fee covers all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, after which Meta will start charging an additional 6 euros for each extra account. This move comes in response to a recent ruling the European Union’s top court, which declared that Meta must obtain users’ consent before displaying ads. This ruling poses a significant risk to Meta’s revenue stream, as it limits the company’s ability to personalize advertisements based on users’ online behaviors and interests.

While Meta acknowledges the value of an ad-supported internet, it also respects the evolving European regulations and aims to fulfill its obligations. The introduction of the paid subscription option balances the requirements of European regulators while providing users with more choice. Meta assures users that it remains committed to serving all individuals while complying with the rules that have been put in place.

Users who are 18 and older in the EU’s 27 member countries, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, can still choose to use Facebook and Instagram with ads. Meta is also exploring ways to provide teenagers with a responsible and useful ad experience, taking into account the European privacy ruling.

