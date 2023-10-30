Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Versions in Europe to Comply with Data Privacy Rules

Facebook and Instagram, owned Meta, have announced that users in Europe will now have the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms in order to adhere to the continent’s strict data privacy rules. The move comes after the European Union’s top court ruled that Meta must obtain user consent before displaying personalized ads based on their online activities and interests.

Starting from November, European users accessing Facebook and Instagram through desktop browsers can subscribe to ad-free versions for approximately 10 euros per month, while iOS and Android users will pay around 13 euros. The higher prices for mobile users are due to the commissions imposed Apple and Google on in-app payments, as mentioned in a blog post Meta.

The subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, after which an additional 6 euros will be charged for each extra account. This initiative allows Facebook and Instagram to balance the regulatory requirements imposed Europe while providing users with the choice to access ad-free experiences.

Regarding younger users, Meta acknowledges the European privacy ruling and aims to create a responsible ad experience for teenagers. They are currently exploring ways to accomplish this while complying with the new regulations.

FAQ:

Q: Why are Facebook and Instagram introducing ad-free versions?

A: The European Union’s top court ruled that Meta must obtain user consent before displaying personalized ads, which poses a challenge for the company’s revenue model. Ad-free versions allow them to comply with the strict data privacy rules and give users the option to enjoy a ad-free experience.

Q: How much will the ad-free versions cost?

A: Users accessing Facebook and Instagram through desktop browsers can subscribe for approximately 10 euros per month, while iOS and Android users will pay around 13 euros. These prices reflect commissions charged Apple and Google on in-app payments.

Q: Can users still use Facebook and Instagram with ads?

A: Yes, users aged 18 and older in the EU’s 27 member countries, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein can choose to continue using Facebook and Instagram with ads.

Q: What about teenagers? Will they have an ad-free experience?

A: Meta is currently working on providing teenagers with a responsible ad experience that aligns with the European privacy ruling. They are exploring options to ensure compliance and create a suitable environment for younger users.