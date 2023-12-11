Meta Platforms Introduces New Tagging Feature to Improve User Experience on Threads App

Meta Platforms Inc. is making enhancements to its popular Threads app with the introduction of a new tagging feature. This new feature allows users to tag topics in their posts, making it easier to organize and find content.

Unlike other social media platforms, Threads’ tagging system stands out with its unique blue text tags that can include spaces and special characters. Users have the option to add a topic tag either pressing the “#” key or selecting it from the icon lineup in the composition box.

To promote a more positive and engaging environment, Threads limits users to only one tag per post, aimed at reducing spam and improving the overall user experience. Manual tagging users further prevents the accidental addition of irrelevant or excessive tags.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, emphasized that this design change aims to shift the focus towards communities and move away from “engagement hacking.” By discouraging the use of irrelevant tags, the intention is to create a more authentic and meaningful content experience.

The introduction of the new tagging feature coincides with the app’s growing popularity. Threads’ daily downloads have seen a considerable increase, surpassing even the downloads of X (formerly Twitter). Since September, Threads has gained 41 million new downloads, while X has received 27 million.

Despite this surge in popularity, Threads has previously faced criticism for its lack of clarity and explanations regarding certain aspects of the platform, resulting in user dissatisfaction.

Meta Platforms’ ongoing efforts to improve the user experience with the introduction of the tagging feature demonstrate their commitment to addressing user feedback and creating a more organized and enjoyable social media experience on Threads.