Meta Updates Reels Capabilities to Boost Ad Performance

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced new features for Reels ads aimed at improving engagement and optimizing campaign performance. The updates include collection ads, multi-destination Reels carousel ads, and swipe left functionality.

Collection ads, which are already available on Instagram, are being tested on Facebook Reels. This ad format includes one large video or image along with smaller images that users can swipe through to learn more about the products they’re interested in. While still in the pilot phase, a wider release of Collection ads is planned.

Meta has also rolled out multi-destination call-to-action features for Reels carousel ads on Facebook and Instagram across iOS and Android devices. This allows brands to direct potential customers to multiple product pages via the images displayed, making it easier for them to find items they’re looking for and potentially increasing sales.

The new swipe left functionality on Facebook and Instagram Reels ads enables users to swipe to learn more about the products they’re interested in, improving the shopping experience and potentially boosting sales.

In addition to these features, Meta has been investing in its Advantage+ creative suite introducing new automation solutions for Reels ads. These include creative optimizations such as automatic template conversion, 3D motion and depth features, aspect ratio variance, and image and video enhancements.

Meta has also addressed brand suitability concerns rolling out its brand suitability Inventory Filter control and third-party brand suitability verification solution with Meta Business Partner, Zefr. These tools will give advertisers reassurance that their campaigns will not be placed next to offensive content that does not align with their brand values.

According to a Meta spokesperson, ads using creative built for Reels have shown better campaign performance compared to other types of video ads, with lower cost per action, higher click-through rates, and higher conversion rates.

These updates aim to simplify the campaign creation process, save time, and enhance the user experience, ultimately helping advertisers create more engaging and effective Reels ads.

Sources:

– Search Engine Land: Meta Updates Reels capabilities to help improve the performance of ad creatives