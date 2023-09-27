Meta Introduces Quest 3 Headset, Targets Mixed Reality Market

Meta Platforms Inc. is making a push into the virtual and augmented reality industry with the introduction of its latest head-worn devices, just ahead of Apple Inc.’s entry into the market. The company has officially unveiled the Quest 3 headset at its annual Connect developers conference, offering improved performance over its predecessor, the Quest 2 from 2020. The Quest 3 marks a shift from virtual reality to mixed reality, combining both virtual and augmented reality experiences.

This move comes at a crucial time for Meta’s hardware business, as it faces competition from Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, which is also a mixed-reality device. The Vision Pro will feature exclusive Apple technology and content, but will be priced significantly higher at $3,499. While Meta has dominated the VR goggles market for years, it has struggled to sell consumers on the concept of the metaverse, a collection of interconnected online worlds. Despite its earlier focus on the metaverse, Meta has now shifted its attention towards artificial intelligence and more marketable technologies.

The Quest 3 is aimed at increasing the appeal of the technology to mainstream consumers. The headset allows users to seamlessly transition between VR and mixed reality double-tapping on the side of the device. The Quest 3 features 30% higher resolution, new lenses, a faster chip from Qualcomm Inc., and dual-color pass-through cameras. It also boasts double the processing power of its predecessor, thinner design, improved speakers, and new controllers. The device has three sensors on the front, with the center sensor determining the user’s surroundings to prevent collisions with real-world objects.

Despite its previous struggles to generate profits from VR headsets, Meta hopes to turn things around with the Quest 3. The company is raising the price 67% for a model with 128 gigabytes of storage and is also offering a higher-end version with 512 gigabytes of space. The Quest 3 will be available for purchase starting October 10th. In addition to the new hardware, Meta is also partnering with Microsoft Corp. to allow the device to stream games from the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Meta remains the leader in the headsets market, holding nearly half the market share, according to Counterpoint Research. However, the introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s past struggles with sales and adoption of its headsets raise questions about the potential for mainstream consumer adoption of these devices.

