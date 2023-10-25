Meta Platforms Inc. Reports Exponential Growth in Q3 Revenue and Profits

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, experienced an outstanding third quarter performance, with both its revenue and profits skyrocketing. The company reported a revenue of $34.1 billion, marking a significant 23 percent increase compared to the previous year. Net income also saw a remarkable surge, reaching $11.6 billion, a staggering 164 percent rise year over year.

The result surpassed Wall Street expectations, which anticipated revenue of $33.6 billion, earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63, and a daily active user base of 2.07 billion on Facebook alone. Instead, Meta Platforms Inc. surpassed these estimates, reporting 2.09 billion daily active users on Facebook and a vast user base of 3.14 billion across all its affiliated platforms.

The impressive growth was primarily driven the company’s thriving advertising division, which contributed $33.6 billion in revenue. Additionally, the launch of innovative products such as Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality further propelled Meta Platforms Inc.’s success.

Looking forward, the company has forecasted Q4 revenue to range between $36.5 billion and $40 billion. However, Meta Platforms Inc. warns of increased expenses in 2024, specifically in its Reality Labs division, attributing the rise to ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality and virtual reality. Furthermore, the company addresses potential challenges in the form of “increasing legal and regulatory headwinds” in the United States and Europe.

Despite the remarkable financial achievements, Meta Platforms Inc. has undergone significant restructuring, leading to a 24 percent reduction in its overall workforce. This adjustment was made in response to the evolving needs and goals of the company.

