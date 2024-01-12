Meta Implements Stricter Controls for Teenagers on Instagram and Facebook

Social networking giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is taking measures to protect teenagers implementing more stringent content control settings on Instagram and Facebook. The move follows expert recommendations to hide age-inappropriate content for teenagers.

Under Meta’s new policy, teenagers will be automatically placed in the most restrictive content control setting on Instagram and Facebook. This setting will be applied to both new teen accounts and existing teen users. By doing so, Meta aims to conceal age-inappropriate content from teenagers, providing them with a safer online experience.

In a blog post, Meta stated, “We’re automatically placing teens into the most restrictive content control setting on Instagram and Facebook. Our content recommendation controls make it more difficult for people to encounter potentially sensitive content or accounts.” The company also mentioned its regular collaboration with experts in adolescent development, psychology, and mental health to ensure the safety and appropriateness of its platforms for young users.

Meta’s commitment to the well-being of teenagers extends beyond content control. The company has developed over 30 tools and resources for teens and their parents over the past decade. Additionally, Meta aims to educate teenagers about privacy and safety settings on Instagram. New notifications will be sent to encourage teens to update their settings for a more private experience, allowing them to control who can interact with their content and hide offensive comments.

With these stricter controls, Meta aims to maintain age-appropriate experiences for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook. By working closely with experts and implementing technological advancements, Meta is taking proactive steps to protect young users from potentially harmful content and ensure their online safety and well-being.