Meta Implements New Regulations for Political Advertisers on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that starting in January, political advertisers will be required to flag any use of AI or digital manipulation in their advertisements. This new policy aims to combat the spread of misinformation and deepfakes on the social media platforms.

Under the new regulations, advertisements related to politics, elections, or social issues must disclose any digitally altered images or videos. This includes changing the content of a video, manipulating images or footage of real events, and creating realistic-looking individuals who do not actually exist. The policy will be enforced through a combination of human and AI fact checkers.

Users will be notified when an advertisement has been flagged for digital manipulation. Advertisers will be allowed to make small changes such as cropping or color correction without declaration, unless these changes are considered consequential or material to the message of the ad.

Earlier this year, Meta already implemented policies to address the use of deepfakes on its platforms. Deepfakes, which involve the use of AI to manipulate videos, can be highly misleading and often used to spread false information. The company removes deepfakes that have the potential to deceive viewers into believing false statements were made individuals in the videos.

Meta’s new rules will ensure that political advertisers disclose any kind of digital alteration, regardless of whether it was done a human or AI. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in penalties against the advertisers.

This move Meta follows a similar policy recently announced Google on its platforms. However, unlike Meta, TikTok does not allow any form of political advertising.

As the world approaches general elections in 2024, combating the influence of misinformation and deepfakes in political campaigns is crucial. Meta’s efforts to regulate political advertising on its platforms aim to promote transparency and protect users from deceptive and manipulated content.

What is the purpose of Meta’s new policy?

Meta’s new policy aims to address the use of AI and digital manipulation in political advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. It is designed to combat the spread of misinformation and deepfakes, promoting transparency and protecting users from deceptive content.

What changes do political advertisers have to declare?

Starting in January, political advertisers will be required to declare any digitally altered images or videos in their advertisements. This includes changes to the content of a video, manipulated images or footage of real events, and the creation of realistic-looking individuals who do not exist.

How will Meta enforce these regulations?

The policy will be enforced through a combination of human and AI fact checkers. Users will be notified when an advertisement has been flagged for digital manipulation. Advertisers who fail to comply with these regulations may face penalties.

Does Meta’s policy apply to all types of alterations in advertisements?

Advertisers are allowed to make small changes such as cropping or color correction without declaration, unless these changes are considered consequential or material to the message of the ad. The focus of the policy is on digital alterations that can be misleading or deceptive.

Are there similar policies on other platforms?

Google recently announced a similar policy for its platforms. However, TikTok does not allow any form of political advertising.