Meta Reportedly Conducts Layoffs in Custom Silicon for Wearables Team

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has reportedly conducted layoffs in its custom silicon for wearables team. The team, known as Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), received notifications of the layoffs through Meta’s internal communication platform Workplace. Before the layoffs, FAST employed around 600 people.

The scale of the layoffs has not been determined, as Meta declined to comment on the matter. Executives at Meta have previously mentioned efforts to develop custom chips for their glasses and other wearables. However, it is challenging for device companies to break free from their reliance on dedicated chipmaking companies, with Apple being the exception.

According to The Information, Meta’s first chipset was initially planned for the new Ray-Ban smart glasses. However, the executives opted for Qualcomm’s AR1 Gen 1 chip instead, as the Meta chip would have delayed the launch until 2024.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Qualcomm would provide the chipset for the wireless compute puck in Meta’s consumer model of true AR glasses, set for release in 2027. There are even discussions about using a Qualcomm chip to process the sensors in the glasses as well. The strengthening ties between Qualcomm and Meta are evident, with their CEOs meeting multiple times a year.

Meta and Qualcomm previously announced a strategic agreement to build Snapdragon XR chipsets for Quest headsets. The first result of this partnership is expected to be seen in the Quest 3, which will feature the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip.

While there is no explicit exclusivity deal between Meta and Qualcomm, Meta’s involvement in the development of these chipsets provides the company with significant advantages in designing headsets that use them. This advantage may outweigh the cost and risk of building its own chips.

Sources: Reuters, The Information