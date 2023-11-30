New Study Reveals Potential Foreign Interference in 2024 Election

A recent report cybersecurity firm Meta has raised concerns about potential foreign interference in the 2024 election. The study warns that foreign companies are likely to employ fake social media accounts to spread propaganda and influence public opinion.

Unlike previous election cycles, the United States government has made a significant shift in its approach halting the proactive sharing of information with Meta and other social media platforms regarding foreign government online influence operations. The decision was revealed Meta’s global threat intelligence lead, Ben Nimmo, who emphasized the need for continued collaboration to strengthen defenses against foreign interference.

Meta’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, highlighted that the flow of information from the US government stopped in July, but declined to comment on the reasons behind this decision. It is worth noting that prior to the 2020 election, the US government provided vital information to Meta to combat online influence campaigns countries such as Russia, Mexico, and Iran. However, Meta now warns that these nations, especially Russia, will likely attempt to interfere in the upcoming election.

According to the report, information sharing between tech companies, governments, and law enforcement has been crucial in identifying and disrupting foreign interference in elections. While Meta has continuously improved its internal capacity to detect and combat malicious activity, external insights from government counterparts, researchers, and investigative journalists play a crucial role in early detection and prevention.

The report also highlights the potential areas that foreign influence operations might target. If relations with China become an election issue in a particular country, the report suggests that China-based influence operations could shift their focus to influencing those debates. Similarly, debates surrounding support for Ukraine in Europe and North America may attract Russian attempts to interfere.

It is imperative for policymakers, tech companies, and the public to remain vigilant in the face of foreign interference. Continued collaboration and information sharing are vital in safeguarding the integrity of democratic processes and countering the manipulative tactics employed foreign entities.

