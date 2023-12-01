New Measures Taken Meta to Ensure Content Safety on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently reported a significant removal of content that violated its policies across both platforms in India. In the month of October alone, more than 33.6 million pieces of content on Facebook and over 3.4 million pieces on Instagram were taken down. These actions were carried out in accordance with the IT Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) implemented in 2021.

To address such content violations, Meta has implemented various measures. Firstly, it has provided predefined channels for users to report violations easily. Additionally, the company has introduced self-remediation flows, allowing users to download their data and take necessary actions to address issues. These initiatives aim to empower users and ensure that their concerns are promptly resolved.

In terms of specific numbers, Facebook received 12,960 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism during the specified period. From these reports, the majority were resolved providing users with the necessary tools in approximately 5,201 cases. For the remaining reports requiring specialized review, a total of 2,132 pieces of content were actioned based on Meta’s policies.

Instagram, as another platform owned Meta, received 8,252 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. Similarly, the majority of these reports were addressed through the provision of tools to users, totaling 2,958 cases. Furthermore, Meta reviewed the remaining reports to ensure compliance but may not have taken immediate action on all of them.

Under the new IT Rules, digital and social media platforms with over 5 million users are obligated to publish monthly compliance reports. Meta’s actions reflect its commitment to upholding these regulations and maintaining a safe online environment for Indian users.

