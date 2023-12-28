Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord: New Commercial Shows Social Media Influencers Taking on Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

In the recent release of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, social media influencers were invited to a private launch party to experience the virtual reality (VR) game firsthand. To further promote the game and the Meta Quest 3, a new commercial has been shared, featuring footage from the influencers’ real-life experience.

The commercial showcases the content creators not only playing Rise of the Ghost Lord but also facing a real-life, gigantic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The footage captures their excitement and adrenaline as they try to thwart the inflatable monster. The Los Angeles Ghostbusters, a charitable fan franchise group, also make a brief appearance in the commercial, adding to the entertainment value of the event.

To provide a deeper look into the private party, HUSTL Media, the production company responsible for shooting all the footage, has uploaded their own video showcasing the Los Angeles crew’s arrival in the iconic Ecto-1. The video gives a closer glimpse of the gear used during the event, highlighting the immersive experience of the VR game.

In addition to the launch party, developer nDreams has shared details about the game’s upcoming DLC roadmap. The game will receive a substantial update in January, which will include new player skins based on the tan khaki flight suits from the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, as well as an exciting new game mode called Infestation. Furthermore, a “major” update is planned for March to coincide with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, incorporating elements from the highly anticipated sequel into the VR experience.

