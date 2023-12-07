Meta Launches “Imagine with Meta” Image Generator, Prioritizes Transparency

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled its latest web-based AI image generator called “Imagine with Meta.” This innovative tool allows users to create high-resolution images from text prompts. Similar to popular tools like DALL-E and Midjourney, “Imagine with Meta” is powered the Emu image generation diffusion model, ensuring impressive image quality.

While Meta aims to provide a more playful and creative experience for users outside messaging apps, it has faced controversies regarding racially biased image stickers in the past. To address these concerns, Meta now plans to introduce invisible watermarks to the images generated “Imagine with Meta.” These watermarks, generated an AI model, will enhance content transparency and traceability.

Although invisible to the human eye, these watermarks can be detected using a corresponding model, ensuring accountability for the generated content. By implementing this feature, Meta aims to mitigate potential misuse of the AI image generator and address the concerns surrounding biased content.

Furthermore, Meta has integrated a new feature called Reimagine into Instagram and Messenger, enabling friends to collaborate and build upon each other’s images in real-time. By sending a text prompt to Meta AI’s image generator, one user can initiate a visual response. Other participants in the group chat can then add their own twist to the image providing a new text prompt. This interactive feature fosters creative expression and encourages collaborative image creation.

Additionally, Meta has introduced Reels directly into chats, offering a more engaging visual format for exploring various topics. This feature allows users to request recommendations from Meta AI, such as the best places to visit in a specific destination. Users can then share Reels showcasing the top sites, helping them make informed decisions about must-see attractions.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance user experience, Meta has also expanded its AI assistant. AI characters based on celebrities are now fully available in WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram for users in the United States. This integration enhances the conversational and interactive capabilities of the AI assistant, offering users a more personalized and engaging experience.

In conclusion, with the launch of “Imagine with Meta” and its commitment to transparent content generation, Meta continues to advance AI capabilities while addressing concerns surrounding biased content. The integration of collaborative features and expanded AI assistant functionality further enhances the user experience across Meta’s platforms.