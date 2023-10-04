Facebook and Ray-Ban Announce Second-Generation AI-Powered Smart Glasses

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has partnered with sunglasses maker Ray-Ban to release a new version of their artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses. The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting on October 17. These smart glasses come with improved features compared to their predecessor.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are equipped with a 12MP camera, built-in speakers, and a five-microphone system, allowing users to capture special moments and engage in various multimedia activities. Wearers can livestream, play music or podcasts, send messages, and make calls through social media platforms. The glasses also have an improved audio system that delivers louder sound with extended bass and directional speakers.

One notable feature of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is the integration of Meta AI, an artificial intelligence assistant. Users can activate Meta AI saying “Hey Meta” and can control various settings and request assistance using voice commands. In terms of design, the glasses offer five frame color options and over 150 different custom frame and lens combinations, thanks to Ray-Ban’s portfolio.

The starting price for the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is $299, and they have a maximum battery life of 36 hours. The glasses also have an upgraded processor and a slimmer and lighter design compared to the previous version.

This partnership between Meta and Ray-Ban’s parent company, EssilorLuxottica, aims to cater to the growing demand for smart glasses. According to market research firm Report Linker, the global smart glasses market was projected to be valued at $218.9 million in 2022 and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Competitors in the smart glasses market include Bose, Razer, Lenovo, and several other smaller brands. The increasing investments in the industry and the appeal to Millennial and Gen Z consumers are expected to further drive the growth of the market.

Overall, the release of the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses showcases the advancements in wearable technology and the integration of artificial intelligence into everyday accessories, providing users with enhanced features and functionalities.

Sources: Meta Platforms, Ray-Ban, Report Linker