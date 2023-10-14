Meta Intensifies Efforts to Enforce Policies Amidst War in Israel

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced plans to increase its efforts in enforcing policies against violence and misinformation amidst the ongoing war in Israel. The company has established a “special operations center” with experts who are fluent in Hebrew and Arabic to monitor the social media platforms and swiftly remove content that violates Meta’s policies.

In the first three days of the war, Meta removed or flagged over 795,000 posts in Hebrew and Arabic for violating its policies on dangerous organizations, violent content, and hate speech. Notably, Meta has banned Hamas, the organization responsible for the recent attack on Israel, from Facebook and Instagram under its dangerous organizations and individuals policy.

The company has emphasized that its policies are designed to give everyone a voice while prioritizing safety. However, with the increase in reported content, Meta acknowledges that some content may be removed in error and is taking steps to address this issue. Users also have the option to appeal the company’s decisions if they believe a mistake has been made.

Furthermore, Meta is partnering with fact-checking organizations like AFP, Reuters, and Fatabyyano to combat false claims and move such content lower in users’ feeds. These efforts align with the company’s commitment to address illegal content and disinformation, particularly after receiving a letter from the European Union urging vigilance in content removal.

The EU commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, expressed concerns about illegal content and disinformation on Meta’s platforms and warned the company to take timely and diligent action. In response, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is actively collaborating with the EU to address these issues.

Amidst these developments, there are also concerns about content moderation on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is owned Elon Musk. Under Musk’s management, X has made changes to content moderation policies, leading to increased scrutiny. Musk’s commitment to free speech has resulted in a reduction in content removals and the reinstatement of banned accounts. However, Musk has faced criticism for his platform’s handling of “illegal content” and disinformation.

In conclusion, Meta is intensifying its efforts to enforce policies against violence and misinformation on its platforms amidst the ongoing war in Israel. The company’s goal is to strike a balance between freedom of expression and safety, while collaborating with fact-checking organizations and addressing concerns raised the European Union.

