Meta Quest May Not Have Tongue Tracking, but AI Could Help in the Future

Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, recently shared in an AMA on Instagram that tongue tracking may not be a standard feature on the Meta Quest anytime soon. He explained that tongue tracking is challenging without a specialized camera that can capture the inside of the mouth, which the Meta Quest does not have. Bosworth also stated that adding an external dongle for tongue tracking would be visually aggressive and may not sell well. However, he acknowledged that tongue tracking could be achievable in the future using AI and existing tracking cameras.

Bosworth mentioned that current technologies, such as estimating tongue position based on audio cues and detecting visible tongue movements, could be explored for rudimentary tongue tracking. He even highlighted that the Quest Pro headset already has some level of tongue tracking using its built-in IR cameras, although it currently only detects the extension of the tongue. However, there are currently limited applications that support tongue tracking, with VRChat via Steam Link being one example.

While Meta may not release a headset with advanced tongue tracking anytime soon, the potential for AI-assisted tongue tracking remains an interesting possibility. On the other hand, HTC has already ventured into tongue tracking with its Vive Pro headset. The company introduced a facial tracker module for the Vive Pro in 2021 and another module for the Vive Focus 3 in 2022. The videos included in the original article demonstrate the capabilities of tongue tracking with the Vive Pro and the Quest Pro.

Until Meta introduces a headset with more accessible tongue tracking capabilities, it is unlikely that developer adoption of tongue tracking features will gain significant momentum. However, the advancement of AI and continued research in this area may pave the way for improved tongue tracking experiences in virtual reality.