Meta Quest+ Games for October 2023: Onward and Little Cities

Meta Quest+ continues to bring new games to its service, offering players the chance to discover titles they may have previously overlooked. With compatibility across the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro headsets, there is a wide audience ready to try out these new games.

The first game on the list for October is Onward, a hardcore multiplayer shooter that emphasizes teamwork for success. If intense multiplayer isn’t your thing, you can opt for the co-op or PvE modes instead. Onward has received a 4.2/5 rating on the Oculus store from over 15,000 players, indicating its popularity. This tactical shooter can be played offline and only requires standing play. To download Onward, you will need 4.66GB of free space on your Meta Quest headset.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Little Cities, a city-building experience reminiscent of Sim City and Cities Skylines. As the cozy creator, you construct your own island and ensure the well-being of its inhabitants, protecting them from natural disasters. With a recent sandbox update, Little Cities now offers even more freedom for a relaxed gaming experience. It has a rating of 4.5/5 from 548 players, proving that it has garnered a satisfied player base. To play Little Cities, you only need 666MB of space on your Meta Quest headset.

It’s important to note that Meta Quest+ games can only be accessed with an active subscription. If you cancel your subscription before it renews, you can still play your games until the renewal date. However, once your subscription has lapsed, you won’t have access to any new titles added during your unsubscribed period. It’s worth mentioning that if you’re looking for more VR games to try, you can explore our list of the best VR games for PC in 2023.

