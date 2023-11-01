Discover the Latest VR Games on Meta Quest+

Meta Quest+ is revolutionizing the world of virtual reality gaming with its unique subscription service. Offering a diverse range of immersive experiences, Meta Quest+ brings you two new VR games every month. Let’s delve into the exciting new titles added to Meta Quest+ in November 2023.

1. NFL Pro Era: Take the Helm as your Favorite NFL Quarterback

Step into the shoes of your favorite NFL team’s quarterback in NFL Pro Era, the first fully licensed NFL VR simulation game. This immersive experience allows players to compete in thrilling football matches and truly feel the excitement on the field. The successor, NFL Pro Era 2, was released in October, further enriching the gaming experience for football enthusiasts.

2. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs – A Virtual Take on a Classic Favorite

Experience the addictive gameplay of Angry Birds in a whole new way with Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. This VR adaptation of the beloved smartphone game adds an immersive twist to the proven formula. Developed the renowned studio Resolution Games, known for their hit titles like Demeo, Blaston, and Cook-Out, this VR adaptation is sure to captivate players with its engaging gameplay and stunning graphics.

Meta Quest+ offers unparalleled flexibility. With the freedom to cancel the subscription at any time, you can skip a month if you already own the announced VR games for the upcoming month. However, if you take a break from the subscription, you will temporarily lose access to the claimed VR games. The moment you re-subscribe, you regain access to your previously claimed games as well as the current selection.

Don’t miss out on these incredible gaming experiences. Meta Quest+ is compatible with Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. Subscribe today for just $7.99 USD per month or opt for the annual subscription at $59.99 USD and unlock a vast library of VR games.

FAQ

1. Can I claim VR games from previous months with Meta Quest+?

No, you cannot claim VR games from previous months retroactively. Make sure to claim the new games each month to expand your game library.

2. If I cancel my subscription, will I lose access to the VR games I’ve claimed?

Yes, if you cancel your subscription, you will temporarily lose access to the VR games you’ve claimed. However, if you decide to re-subscribe, you’ll regain access to your previously claimed games along with the current selection.

3. Which Meta Quest models are compatible with Meta Quest+?

Meta Quest+, the VR subscription service, is compatible with Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro models.

4. What is the cost of the Meta Quest+ subscription?

The Meta Quest+ subscription is priced at $7.99 USD per month. Alternatively, you can opt for an annual subscription at $59.99 USD.

Please note that the prices mentioned are subject to change. For accurate pricing, visit the official Meta website at meta.com.