Meta Quest+: A Gateway to Endless Virtual Reality Adventures

Meta Quest+, the revolutionary VR subscription from Meta, continues to redefine the gaming landscape bringing two new immersive VR games every month. As we enter December 2023, let’s take a closer look at the latest additions to the Meta Quest+ library.

One of the exciting new titles is “The Thrill of the Fight,” a virtual reality boxing game that has garnered immense popularity among gaming enthusiasts. Endorsed industry giants like Dana White and professional boxer Tamuka Mucha, this game offers a calorie-burning experience like no other. With the recent August update introducing impressive graphical enhancements, a higher frame rate, and a passthrough mode specifically optimized for Meta Quest 3, players can expect a visually stunning boxing simulation (source: YouTube).

Another compelling addition to the Meta Quest+ library is “Swarm,” an adrenaline-pumping action game that tests your survival skills. Armed with a grappling hook and two pistols, your mission is to navigate vibrant and fast-paced worlds, channeling your inner Spiderman with a firepower twist.

With Meta Quest+’s monthly subscription, players gain access to an ever-expanding library of VR games. However, it’s essential to note that games from previous months cannot be claimed retroactively. To make the most of your subscription, ensure to claim the new VR games each month, online, in the headset, or using the Meta Quest app.

Curious about the previous games featured in Meta Quest+? Here’s a quick recap of some of the thrilling titles:

July 2023:

– Pistol Whip

– Pixel Ripped 1995

August 2023:

– (No games announced)

September 2023:

– Red Matter

– A Fisherman’s Tale

October 2023:

– Onward

– Little Cities

November 2023:

– NFL Pro Era

– Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Meta Quest+ is compatible with Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, allowing a wide range of players to embark on these virtual adventures. With the affordability of Meta Quest+’s subscription, priced at $7.99 USD per month or $59.99 USD for an annual subscription, the possibilities for exploring the vast VR gaming world are endless.

So, whether you are a boxing enthusiast or an adrenaline junkie searching for thrilling action, Meta Quest+ has got you covered. Step into the immersive realm of virtual reality and let the adventure unfold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I claim VR games from previous months if I missed them?

No, the offer to claim VR games expires at the end of each month. It is essential to claim the new games in the current month to add them to your Meta Quest+ library.

2. Can I cancel my Meta Quest+ subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. However, note that if you cancel your subscription, you will lose access to the VR games you have claimed. If you decide to resubscribe, you will regain access to these games and can claim the currently available ones.

3. Which Meta Quest models are compatible with Meta Quest+?

Meta Quest+, the VR subscription service, is supported on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro models.

4. How much does Meta Quest+ subscription cost?

The Meta Quest+ subscription is priced at $7.99 USD per month or $59.99 USD for an annual subscription, providing gamers with an affordable and extensive VR gaming experience.