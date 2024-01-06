Meta Quest 3 Software Update Removes Chromecast Support for VR Gameplay

A recent software update for the popular Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset has left users disappointed. The update, known as v60, has removed the ability to directly send VR gameplay to a big screen via a Chromecast. Many users relied on this feature to share their immersive gaming experiences with friends and family.

While Meta, the company behind the Meta Quest, has not provided an official statement regarding the removal of Chromecast support, the updated documentation for the headset states that Chromecast is no longer fully supported. Instead, users are advised to cast the VR feed from their headset to the Meta Quest app for Android or iOS, and then to a Chromecast. Additionally, casting to a computer through the Meta Quest website is also an option.

The reason for removing Chromecast support remains unclear. Speculation suggests that the feature may have been unreliable, or that Meta wants to drive users towards their own apps. Interestingly, it has been noted that secondary accounts on Meta headsets can still send gameplay directly to a Chromecast, while primary accounts cannot. This suggests that there may be no technical limitations preventing the feature’s availability.

Until Meta provides an explanation for the removal of Chromecast support, users will now face more difficulties in sharing their VR gameplay on a connected television set. This update has raised questions about Meta’s direction for the Meta Quest 3 and its commitment to user experience.

As the virtual reality industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies like Meta to prioritize user feedback and ensure that their products meet the needs and expectations of their customers. Only time will tell how this decision will impact the overall user experience of the Meta Quest 3 and whether Meta will address the concerns raised its users regarding the removal of Chromecast support.