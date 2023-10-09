Meta Introduces Meta Quest for Business: A Subscription Service for XR Business Customers

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced the launch of Meta Quest for Business, a customized subscription service catered towards XR (extended reality) business customers. The service aims to make it easier for companies to incorporate Meta Quest headsets into their operations offering special enterprise-level features and customer support.

Meta Quest for Business provides a range of functionalities that ensure corporate security and improve productivity within departments and teams. This includes the ability to manage VR headsets at the user, application, and device level. Administrators can assign usage rights for different Meta Quest headsets, and determine which applications are available.

Users can also choose between individual and team modes. In team mode, multiple people can access a single device with a PIN, without having to log in with a Meta account. This feature is particularly useful for collaborative work environments.

To ensure a high level of customer service, Meta Quest for Business offers two levels of support: Standard and Plus. Both levels provide access to a comprehensive self-service help area and support staff via support tickets. Plus customers have the added benefit of weekend availability and additional channels such as live chat. The response time for support tickets is significantly reduced for Plus customers.

Meta Quest for Business is available now, although pricing and package availability can be obtained contacting the sales department directly.

Overall, Meta Quest for Business aims to simplify the integration of VR technology in the business world, allowing companies to harness the potential of Meta Quest headsets for their specific needs.

