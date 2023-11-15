Meta Quest for Business: Empowering XR Device Management and Distribution

Meta, the Menlo Park-based tech firm, has officially launched Meta Quest for Business, an enterprise-grade XR device management and distribution hub. This subscription-based platform provides support for enterprise users using Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro devices, offering a seamless experience in leveraging XR technology for business purposes.

One of the key features of Meta Quest for Business is its ability to distribute devices and applications across teams. Enterprise users in supported regions, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, can sign up for the service today. Additionally, Meta is offering the Shared Mode and Support Plus add-ons, as well as a 30-day trial for interested customers.

The revamped Meta Quest for Business introduces a range of tools and capabilities for XR workplace device management. Through the Admin portal, team leaders can assign Meta headsets to active subscriptions, enabling them to manage and maintain the devices efficiently. This portal also offers team management functionalities, allowing leaders to assign accounts and devices, automate processes, and streamline operations.

Furthermore, Meta Quest for Business includes a built-in Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, granting team leaders direct control over their headset fleet. Using the MDM features, team leaders can set bulk provisions, assign profiles, review device status, configure WiFi support, reset PIN access, and remotely wipe devices. The platform also integrates with select third-party XR MDM service providers, including Invanti, VMware Workspace ONE, and Microsoft Intune.

Additionally, Meta Quest for Business enables team leaders to manage XR applications and software distribution. This feature eliminates the need to individually download applications from a device’s storefront, allowing for seamless deployment of immersive applications to a small group of users or on a larger scale.

In addition to the core subscription plan, Meta offers add-ons to enhance the Meta Quest for Business platform. Shared Mode provides clients with greater control, allowing team leaders to assign an individual headset for shared use among multiple workers. This add-on offers personalization and tailoring options to ensure consistent experiences across users.

Furthermore, Meta provides a 24/7 support line for enterprise clients as an additional add-on, enhancing customer experience and resolving any issues promptly.

Meta’s focus on providing immersive solutions for the future of work aligns with its long-term goal of establishing the foundation of the industrial metaverse. By empowering businesses with XR technologies, Meta aims to reshape how people collaborate and interact in both the physical and digital worlds.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta Quest for Business?

A: Meta Quest for Business is an enterprise-grade XR device management and distribution hub that supports the use of Meta Quest devices in corporate environments.

Q: What features does Meta Quest for Business offer?

A: Meta Quest for Business provides tools for XR device management, team management, application distribution, and a built-in Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.

Q: Can team leaders control XR applications on Meta Quest for Business?

A: Yes, team leaders have control over how Quest headsets access applications, allowing for private or widespread deployment of immersive applications.

Q: Are there additional add-ons available for Meta Quest for Business?

A: Yes, Meta offers add-ons like Shared Mode, which enables shared use of headsets among multiple workers, and a 24/7 support line for enhanced customer experience.

Q: What is Meta’s long-term goal for enterprise solutions?

A: Meta aims to provide immersive solutions for the future of work and contribute to the development of the industrial metaverse.