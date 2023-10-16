Meta’s Quest 3 Headset Faces Repairability Challenges, iFixit Finds

Insights from the iFixit team reveal that Meta’s Quest 3 headset may not be easily repairable, posing concerns for users. While many had high hopes for virtual reality (VR), it seems that the focus has shifted towards mixed reality (MR). Despite this, Meta remains committed to VR and has introduced the Quest 3 with improved specifications and a higher price tag.

The first major repairability challenge discovered iFixit was the complex process of replacing the lithium polymer battery pack in the Quest 3, which is as difficult as it was in the Quest 2. The lack of a service manual and the numerous screws further complicated the teardown process. However, the removable AAs in the controllers offer some relief, as they can be easily replaced when needed.

The teardown also revealed the new time of flight sensor, crucial for hand and controller tracking as well as mapping the user’s surroundings. The Quest 3 is powered the Snapdragon 8, XR2 Gen2, which boasts improved performance and power efficiency. However, the battery poses a significant challenge, as it requires intricate disassembly for replacement.

Despite its repairability hurdles, the Quest 3 features a beefier battery compared to its predecessor, resulting in a smaller yet heavier device. The 2,064 x 2,208 LCD panels in the Quest 3 provide high-quality visuals, although the use of more traditional LCD technology is a departure from the trend of micro-OLED units.

In iFixit’s teardown assessment, the Quest 3 scored a provisional 4 out of 10, mainly due to the absence of repairability considerations, manuals, and spare parts provided the original equipment manufacturer. Nevertheless, the replaceable AAs in the controllers offer some solace to users.

In conclusion, while Meta’s Quest 3 offers improved specifications, it faces challenges in terms of repairability. The device’s complex battery replacement process and the lack of user-friendly repair options factor into its overall score. However, enthusiasts can still look forward to the upgraded features and enhanced VR experience that the Quest 3 provides.

