Five Games and Apps with Stunning Graphics Upgrades on Quest 3

The Quest 3 has recently seen several games and apps receive graphics upgrades that take full advantage of the headset’s powerful new chipset. Here are five titles that have received significant visual enhancements.

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Asgard’s Wrath 2, the popular VR RPG, initially lacked optimization for the Quest 3. However, a patch shortly after its release improved the resolution and frame rate, providing a clearer and smoother gaming experience. Sanzaru Games has also hinted at additional visual enhancements to come in the future.

Brink Traveler

Brink Traveler, the VR travel app, now boasts a 35 percent increase in resolution, making the destinations appear even more realistic and detailed. The team behind the app has also reduced the latency of the AI travel guide 80 percent, ensuring quicker responses to user questions. With regular updates and new features, Brink Traveler continues to expand its collection of international attractions.

In Death: Unchained

This bow-and-arrow roguelite received several graphical improvements on the Quest 3. Display resolution has been enhanced approximately 30%, and the addition of high refresh rate support at 90Hz provides a smoother gaming experience. Furthermore, stained glass windows now provide ambient lighting inside buildings, and enemies now cast shadows, adding depth and realism to the game world.

Journey to Foundation

The sci-fi adventure game, Journey to Foundation, has received a graphics upgrade on the Quest 3. With improved texture resolution, upgraded visual effects for fire, smoke, and steam, as well as enhanced fog and lightshafts, players can immerse themselves in a visually stunning environment. The game now features increased lighting quality and resolution for a more immersive experience.

Real VR Fishing

Already a graphic marvel on the Quest 2, Real VR Fishing has taken visuals to the next level on the Quest 3. The game now supports 90 FPS frames, resulting in smoother gameplay. Players can enjoy the game at 1.5x higher quality selecting the “High” graphics setting.

These updates showcase the Quest 3’s ability to enhance the graphics of existing games and apps, providing an even more immersive and visually stunning virtual reality experience.