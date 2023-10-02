Meta Quest 3: Can it Give a New Boost to the Ecosystem?

Meta Connect 2023 brought with it an important announcement: Users have spent a total of $2 billion on the Meta Quest Store. This marketplace for VR apps is seen as a key indicator for the overall health of the VR industry. However, a comparison with previous milestone announcements reveals that consumer spending has slowed down over the past year. It took a year to reach the $2 billion milestone from the $1.5 billion milestone announced in October 2022. This slowdown in spending is a cause for concern for Meta.

In addition to this, Meta noted that only one in twelve titles in the Quest Store earned more than $10 million. This indicates that not all titles are generating significant revenue. Reality Labs, Meta’s division responsible for VR and AR research, has also been experiencing a decline in revenue. In the first and second quarters of 2023, revenue decreased around 40 and 50 percent year-over-year, while operating losses increased about 33 percent in the same period.

The slowdown in consumer spending can be attributed to several factors. The lack of high-profile first- and second-party titles, the approaching end of the Quest 2’s lifecycle, and the early announcement of its successor, Quest 3, have all contributed to the decline. With the Meta Quest 3, Meta aims to give the ecosystem a much-needed boost. The company has announced the release of 50 new titles for both Quest 2 and Quest 3 later this year, as well as the introduction of mixed reality. Whether these new offerings can capture the interest of buyers remains to be seen, and the holiday season and forthcoming quarterly results will provide valuable insights.

Sources: [1] [2]

Definitions:

1. Meta Quest Store: The largest marketplace for VR apps and games, which launched in May 2019 with the Oculus Quest. It is an important indicator of the health of the VR industry.

2. VR: Virtual Reality, a computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation that can be interacted with using special equipment, such as a VR headset.

3. AR: Augmented Reality, a technology that overlays computer-generated content onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception and interaction with their environment.

4. Quest 2 and Quest 3: Successor models of the Oculus Quest, a popular VR headset developed Meta (formerly Facebook). Quest 2 is nearing the end of its lifecycle, while Quest 3 has been announced and is expected to be released soon.

Sources:

[1] – Meta Connect 2023 News Release

[2] – Meta Quarterly Financial Reports