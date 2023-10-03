TikTok offers ad-free experience for $5/month, Meta mulls $17/month proposal for Facebook and Instagram

According to a new report, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considering offering an ad-free subscription plan for its platforms at a cost of nearly $17 per month. This move comes as Meta complies with new EU regulations that require users to have the option to opt out of personalized advertising.

Under the proposed plan, Meta would charge approximately €10 per month for a Facebook or Instagram account on desktop, and an additional €6 for each linked account. On mobile devices, the price would increase to around €13 per month due to commissions charged Apple’s and Google’s app stores.

It is unclear whether EU regulators will accept this paid subscription as a compliant alternative to personalized advertising. They may require Meta to provide a free version of Facebook and Instagram with non-personalized ads. Meta, on the other hand, is pointing to services like YouTube that offer ad-free experiences for a monthly fee.

While the subscription plan would be limited to the EU, Meta likely earns more per user on average than the cost of the subscription. This suggests that there is demand for an ad-free experience, even at a higher price point.

Source: The Wall Street Journal