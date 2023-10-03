Meta Considers Paid, Ad-Free Option for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly exploring the idea of offering a paid, ad-free option for its platforms in order to comply with European regulations. The move comes as European regulators have imposed stricter privacy and security regulations on big tech companies, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Meta’s proposed subscription service would allow users to opt out of targeted ads paying a monthly fee.

According to sources, European users would be required to pay around $14 per month for the ad-free version of Instagram or Facebook on their mobile phones. The cost for accessing the ad-free version on desktop would be approximately $10.50 per month, with an additional $6 fee for each linked account. The higher cost on mobile is said to be due to Apple’s 30% commission.

Meta has reportedly met with privacy regulators in Ireland and Belgium to discuss its paid subscription plan, although it remains uncertain whether regulators will approve the proposal. However, Meta may have some legal precedent for its plans, as a recent ruling the Court of Justice of the European Union suggested that companies could charge a fee for providing an alternative to targeted ads.

While the idea of a paid, ad-free option is not unique to Meta, with other platforms like YouTube also offering similar subscriptions, it could mark a significant shift in the “free” social media landscape. TikTok, another major player in the industry, is also reportedly testing a $5-a-month ad-free subscription fee. However, it is important to note that the ad-free experience on TikTok would only cover ads served the platform itself, not influencer-created campaigns.

In addition to grappling with regulatory challenges, Meta is also facing competition from TikTok, particularly among younger users. The company’s latest app, Threads, has experienced a decline in its user base. In an effort to revive interest in the app, Instagram is seeking advice from influencers and creators on how to make it more appealing. Developers are also working to position Threads as a reliable source of up-to-date information while maintaining its focus on being a safe microblogging platform.

