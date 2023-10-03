Meta Considers Charging European Users for Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is exploring the possibility of charging European users a monthly fee to comply with European Union (EU) regulations. The proposed fee would be approximately $13 a month, and it would allow users to enjoy an ad-free experience on these platforms. This move comes as Meta faces the challenge of adhering to EU privacy rules that prohibit personalized ads based on users’ online browsing activity.

Currently, Facebook and Instagram rely heavily on revenue generated from advertising to offer their services for free. However, EU privacy regulations restrict the company’s ability to target users with personalized ads, leading Meta to seek alternative solutions. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Meta’s plan to introduce paid subscriptions in Europe.

Under the proposed model, European users would have two options: they could either continue using the free versions of Instagram and Facebook with personalized advertisements, or they could opt for an ad-free subscription paying a monthly fee. This new pricing structure would only apply to users in Europe and would not impact users in other regions, including the United States.

It is important to note that Meta’s proposal is still subject to change, as the company is actively exploring various options to ensure compliance with EU regulations. A spokesperson for Meta stated that while they believe in the value of free services supported personalized ads, they remain committed to finding ways to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

