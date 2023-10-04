Meta Considers Charging EU Users for Ad-Free Instagram and Facebook Access

Meta, the tech giant behind Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly considering a proposal to charge European Union (EU) users for access to an ad-free version of its platforms. According to the Wall Street Journal, this subscription model would entail a monthly fee of €13 for smartphone users and €16 for desktop users. The combined cost of accessing both apps on smartphones would amount to €19 per month, totaling €230 per year.

The motivation behind this proposal is the effort to comply with stricter EU regulations regarding targeted advertising without users’ consent. EU regulators have been actively cracking down on social media platforms that engage in such practices. As the EU region constitutes a significant portion of Meta’s advertising revenue, complying with these regulations is crucial for the company’s financial stability.

In July, the European Court of Justice ruled that Facebook’s non-consensual ad practices violated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The court suggested the possibility of charging a fee for an ad-free version of the platforms. By offering users a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and a paid subscription, Meta aims to navigate the regulatory landscape while still generating revenue.

Max Schrems, a privacy campaigner who has taken legal action against Meta in the past, criticized the proposal, stating that users should not have to pay for their fundamental rights, such as protecting their personal data. Schrems, who leads the privacy rights organization noyb (None of Your Business), expressed his intention to challenge the proposal through legal channels.

It remains uncertain whether regulators in Ireland or Brussels will approve Meta’s plan or suggest alternative pricing options. Meta representatives are currently engaging in discussions with privacy regulators and digital competition regulators to seek their input.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, European Court of Justice