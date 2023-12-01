New Social Media Platform Threads Set to Make Waves in Europe

Threads, a social media platform developed Meta, is set to launch in Europe this month. After initially rolling out in global markets in July 2023, Threads’ expansion into Europe was delayed due to the region’s stringent regulations surrounding online services and data privacy. However, Meta has now found a way to comply with these regulations, allowing European users to access the app without creating a profile. This unique feature enables users to consume content on the platform without the need to share their personal information.

In addition to this exciting European launch, Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram at Meta, announced that Threads users worldwide will finally be able to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram account. Previously, users had no choice but to deactivate their Threads account if they wished to discontinue using the platform but continue with Instagram.

Initially hailed as the “Twitter Killer,” Threads experienced a decline in usership shortly after its highly anticipated release. However, the expansion into Europe could signify a potential revival for the platform. The timing is opportune, as the rival social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is facing advertiser abandonment following controversial remarks made owner Elon Musk.

Musk’s recent comments regarding the advertising boycott seem to be further exacerbating the situation for X, potentially driving users towards Threads instead. During an interview at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Musk expressed his frustration, stating that if anyone were to blackmail him with advertising, they should “go f— themselves” and predicting that it would ultimately lead to the demise of the company.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads currently boasts just under 100 million monthly active users. With its expansion into Europe, it is estimated that the platform could gain an additional 40 million users, marking a significant growth opportunity for Meta.

FAQ:

Q: What is Threads?

A: Threads is a social media platform developed Meta, enabling users to share content and connect with others.

Q: What is the unique feature of Threads for European users?

A: European users can access Threads without creating a profile, allowing them to consume content without sharing personal information.

Q: Can Threads users delete their account without affecting their Instagram account?

A: Yes, users worldwide can now delete their Threads account without it impacting their Instagram account.

Q: Why is Threads receiving attention amid X’s advertiser abandonment?

A: Threads’ expansion into Europe coincides with X facing an advertising boycott due to controversial comments made owner Elon Musk.

Q: How many monthly active users does Threads currently have?

A: Threads currently has just under 100 million monthly active users, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.