Meta Platforms to Implement New Policy on Political Advertisements

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently announced a groundbreaking policy aimed at promoting transparency in political advertisements. Effective from 2024, advertisers will be required to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods in creating their political promotions.

Under this new policy, advertisers will need to provide information if their promotions manipulate real individuals to appear as though they are saying or doing something they did not. Additionally, if advertisers generate realistic-looking individuals who do not exist, they must also disclose this fact. These measures are intended to address growing concerns of deceptive practices and disinformation.

Furthermore, Meta Platforms is mandating that advertisers disclose any portrayal of events that never occurred or any alterations made to footage of actual events. The intention behind these requirements is to ensure that users are aware of the authenticity and accuracy of the content they consume on the platforms.

Meta Platforms firmly believes that this policy will help users distinguish between genuine and digitally manipulated content, particularly in the context of social issues, elections, and political advertisements. By highlighting whether AI or other digital tools have been employed, users will have a clearer understanding of the origins and intentions behind these ads.

This new policy reflects Meta Platforms’ commitment to creating a more transparent and trustworthy online environment. By encouraging advertisers to be forthcoming about the use of AI and digital manipulation, the company aims to cultivate a sense of accountability and responsibility within the advertising industry.

