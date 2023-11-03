New Commitments from Meta and Amazon Ensure Fair Competition on their Platforms

In a recent development, the U.K. competition regulator has announced that Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has made significant commitments to protect fair competition on its platforms. As part of the agreement, Meta has pledged to allow Facebook Marketplace customers to opt out of having their data used the company and to limit how it uses advertising data for its own product development.

This move comes as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted commitments from tech giants Meta and Amazon.com following separate investigations. The CMA believes that these commitments will ensure a level playing field for all competitors on their respective platforms.

One of the key commitments from Meta is the promise not to use its advertising customers’ data, eliminating any unfair advantage it may have over its competitors. Additionally, both advertisers and competitors on Meta’s platforms will now have the ability to opt out of their data being used to enhance Facebook Marketplace.

Furthermore, Meta has agreed to impose limitations on the use of advertising data when developing its products, ensuring that customer information is protected and used responsibly.

The CMA’s investigation into Meta was initiated in 2021, while the European Commission’s investigation is still ongoing. The regulator’s acceptance of Meta’s commitments signals a step in the right direction towards promoting fair competition within the digital marketplace.

In a similar vein, commitments secured from Amazon will ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace have equal opportunities to compete. Through the “Buy Box” feature, independent sellers will have a fair chance of having their offers prominently featured, enhancing their visibility and maximizing sales potential. Amazon is also prohibited from using Marketplace data obtained from third-party sellers to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Additionally, Amazon has agreed to allow sellers to negotiate their own delivery rates directly with independent providers of Prime delivery services. This empowers sellers with more control over their businesses and fosters healthy competition in the e-commerce space.

The CMA’s chief executive, Sarah Cardell, expressed satisfaction with the resolution, emphasizing that it sets a positive precedent for future resolutions as the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Bill come into force.

These commitments from Meta and Amazon will be implemented within the next six months, contributing to a more transparent and competitive digital market where businesses of all sizes can thrive.

FAQ:

1. What commitments has Meta made regarding the use of customer data?

Meta has pledged to allow Facebook Marketplace customers to opt out of having their data used the company. They have also committed to limiting how they use advertising data when developing their products.

2. How will these commitments benefit competitors of Meta and Amazon?

The commitments ensure fair competition eliminating any unfair advantage that Meta and Amazon may have over their competitors. Independent sellers on Amazon Marketplace will now have a level playing field to compete and showcase their products.

3. When will these commitments be implemented?

The commitments from Meta and Amazon will come into force within the next six months, according to the regulator.

4. What is the significance of these commitments?

These commitments reflect a positive step towards promoting fair competition and protecting customer data in the digital marketplace. They set a precedent for future resolutions and contribute to a more transparent and competitive business environment.