New Feature on WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy in Calls

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned Meta Platforms, is introducing a new feature aimed at safeguarding the privacy of its users during calls. The feature, currently under beta testing, will empower WhatsApp users to protect their IP address while making voice and video calls, ensuring an additional layer of security and privacy.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates related to the messaging app, an “Advanced” section has been added to the privacy settings screen. Within this section, users can find the “protect IP address in calls” option, which promises a safer experience during voice and video calls.

The prime objective of this new feature is to ensure that calls made on the platform are end-to-end encrypted. By enabling this option, users can enhance their security, preventing the other person on the call from discovering their location and IP address. WhatsApp will securely route the calls through its servers, further enhancing the protection of user information.

This move WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to prioritizing user privacy and security. By allowing users to protect their IP addresses during calls, the platform is empowering individuals to have even greater control over their personal data. This new feature is part of a series of updates that WhatsApp has been implementing to enhance its privacy and security measures.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new feature on WhatsApp enhance user privacy during calls?

A: The new feature allows users to protect their IP address, ensuring that the other person on the call cannot find their location and IP address.

Q: Where can users find the new feature on WhatsApp?

A: The new feature can be accessed within the “Advanced” section of the privacy settings screen on WhatsApp.

Q: Will enabling the feature impact the quality of voice and video calls?

A: No, enabling the feature will not affect the quality of voice and video calls. The calls will be securely routed via WhatsApp’s servers to maintain a seamless experience.