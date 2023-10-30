Meta Platforms Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Option in Europe

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its plan to offer users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland the opportunity to subscribe to an ad-free experience on the platforms. This move comes as a response to evolving European regulations and aims to provide users with more choice and control over their social media experience.

Starting from November, users will have the option to purchase a monthly subscription that grants them access to Facebook and Instagram without any ads. The subscription will be priced at €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android devices. Meta has clarified that the higher price for iOS and Android is due to the fees imposed Apple and Google through their purchasing policies.

It’s important to note that until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription price will cover all linked accounts. However, after this date, an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

Meta Platforms emphasizes that this subscription option demonstrates its commitment to complying with European regulations while respecting user choice. By offering users the ability to opt for an ad-free experience, Meta aims to strike a balance between meeting regulatory requirements and ensuring that all users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland can continue enjoying its platforms.

FAQ

1. Why is Meta Platforms introducing the ad-free subscription option?

Meta Platforms is introducing the subscription option to comply with evolving European regulations and provide users with the choice to use Facebook and Instagram without ads.

2. How much will the ad-free subscription cost?

The subscription will be priced at €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android devices.

3. Are there additional fees for linked accounts?

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription price covers all linked accounts. After that, an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

Sources:

– Reuters (www.reuters.com)