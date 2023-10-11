Immersive Inc Sues Meta Platforms, Alleging Breach of Contract in Anticompetitive Behavior

In a lawsuit filed in the San Jose federal court, Andre Elijah Immersive Inc, an interactive app and game-design collective, has accused Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, of unlawfully breaking a contract for a fitness program. The lawsuit claims that Meta engaged in anticompetitive behavior and a “campaign to conquer” virtual reality markets.

The collective had developed a fitness app in collaboration with Meta and Alo Yoga, a clothing and fitness company. The app showcased renowned yoga instructors from around the world. It was reportedly ready to be launched at Meta’s virtual reality conference, Meta Connect 2023. However, Meta terminated its contract with the collective after discovering that they were also working with rival platforms Apple and Pico to distribute the app.

The lawsuit further alleges that Meta and the co-defendants engaged in abusive and anticompetitive behavior, violating U.S. antitrust laws. Andre Elijah Immersive Inc is seeking over $100 million in antitrust damages, in addition to several million dollars for the defendants’ breach of the app contract.

The collective describes itself as a “new entrant” in the virtual reality fitness market, which was the focus of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Meta last year. The FTC’s lawsuit sought to prevent Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited, the creator of Supernatural fitness workouts, claiming that it would stifle innovation in the VR fitness app market. However, the court denied the preliminary injunction, and the acquisition was completed in February.

The lawsuit argues that Meta’s exclusion of the collective’s fitness app from its platform eliminates both present and future competition, as Meta has become a dominant player in the virtual reality marketplace. The resolution of the lawsuit will determine the fate of the app and potentially have broader implications for competition in the virtual reality industry.

Sources:

– Reuters (source article)