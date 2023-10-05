Meta Platforms Leading the Second Wave of AI Adoption, Says Barclays

Barclays analysts have indicated that Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, could initiate the second wave of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. They believe that consumer adoption of AI products and services will occur in waves rather than a linear progression.

Barclays analysts, who have an Overweight rating and a $410 price target on Meta shares, stated that Meta’s recent announcements could signal the start of the second major wave of consumer AI adoption. They compared Meta’s horizontal and all-encompassing “META AI” to ChatGPT in terms of capability. This AI agent has the ability to access information from the web, answer questions, generate stickers and images, and serve other use cases.

In addition, Meta has introduced 28 “theme-based vertical-specific” AI agents that exhibit similarities to Character.ai but with a more personable touch through the use of celebrities and personalities. The analysts believe this humanization of the service will have a positive impact.

Barclays analysts revealed their estimates on how Meta Platforms’ new AI agents could affect the business model. They anticipate an increase in overall engagement for Meta’s 800 million+ users 2024, resulting in higher core ad revenues due to improved targeting and higher CPM. However, they also expect higher costs related to inference and development.

If these AI agents serve as an additional layer of interaction for users accessing information and conducting transactions through Meta’s four mega-apps (WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook) across over 3 billion daily active people, Barclays analysts suggest that Meta shares could see a higher revaluation.

This analysis Barclays highlights Meta Platforms’ potential in driving the second wave of AI adoption and the possible implications on its business model.

Sources:

Barclays analysis

Reuters